Dan Crenshaw Lays Out Border Plan, Calls For Common Sense — And A Wall

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw tweeted a five-point plan for border security — including a wall — just minutes before President Donald Trump spoke on the issue Tuesday night.

Crenshaw’s “multi-faceted” solution called for physical barriers as a “necessary part of that solution” but also recognized that “some places require different methods.”

“Tonight, the President will be speaking on border security,” Crenshaw wrote. “Some things to keep in mind.” (RELATED: Ann Coulter To Those Who Say Trump Lacks Authority To Build Wall – ‘Pull Out Your Pocket Constitution)

The Texas congressman then expressed his five points:

1) The problems on the border need to be addressed. 400,000 illegal aliens being apprehended per year while crossing an open border is completely unsustainable. 2) The problem must be solved in a multi-faceted way. Physical barriers are a necessary part of that solution. Just ask the migrant caravan when they arrived in Tijuana, where the wall prevented them from overrunning our border agents. Walls mitigate movement. Period. 3) Walls are necessary, but of course we recognize that they aren’t the only solution. Some places require different methods, as the President’s plan recognizes. Drones, sensors, more patrols, etc. It all works together, and physical barriers are a part of that. 4) A wall in one location frees up manpower resources in another. This is important when understanding why we are okay with building in some areas and waiting on others. 5) Dismissing a wall or fence as an “ineffective” or “4th century” solution is an attempt to undermine the plan without providing any logical reasoning. Don’t succumb to lazy arguments. Let’s think this through, and reopen the government with adequate funding for border security.

Tonight, the President will be speaking on border security. Some things to keep in mind: 1) The problems on the border need to be addressed. 400,000 illegal aliens being apprehended per year while crossing an open border is completely unsustainable. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 9, 2019

2) The problem must be solved in a multi-faceted way. Physical barriers are a necessary part of that solution. Just ask the migrant caravan when they arrived in Tijuana, where the wall prevented them from overrunning our border agents. Walls mitigate movement. Period. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 9, 2019

3) Walls are necessary, but of course we recognize that they aren’t the only solution. Some places require different methods, as the President’s plan recognizes. Drones, sensors, more patrols, etc. It all works together, and physical barriers are a part of that. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 9, 2019

4) A wall in one location frees up manpower resources in another. This is important when understanding why we are okay with building in some areas and waiting on others. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 9, 2019

5) Dismissing a wall or fence as an “ineffective” or “4th century” solution is an attempt to undermine the plan without providing any logical reasoning. Don’t succumb to lazy arguments. Let’s think this through, and reopen the government with adequate funding for border security. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) January 9, 2019

Follow Scott on Twitter