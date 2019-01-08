Twitter Goes Wild Over Chuck And Nancy’s ‘Painfully Awkward’ Appearance In Trump Rebuttal

Your first name

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared together on camera to give the Democratic rebuttal after President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night speech on border security.

But it was their awkward appearance while delivering their post-address speech that lit Twitter on fire. Here are a few observations:

Some noticed Pelosi’s wider-than-usual eyes.

Coudn’t someone on the Pelosi / Schumer team mention it’s a bad idea to keep a crazy eye though their statement? pic.twitter.com/KND4pNOiVo — Ryan Wrecker (@RyanWrecker) January 9, 2019

President Trump’s address was strong, while Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi look spooked out of their minds. #TrumpAddress — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 9, 2019

Others poked fun at the general optics of the two standing together and their “painfully awkward” presentation.

Who OK’d their lighting and staging? It made them look like if you say their names three times while facing a mirror they’ll appear behind you. It would make anyone look harsh. They went with this optic with all the people they know in Hollywood and the networks? Seriously. pic.twitter.com/8PusDio0iN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 9, 2019

Schumer and Pelosi right now. pic.twitter.com/sPdOduqqSC — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 9, 2019

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer just instantly turned into a meme tonight. The best part? Chuck Schumer to Trump two days ago: “Enough with the memes.” NEVER STOP THE MEMES OF CHUCK GUYS pic.twitter.com/rWC0AeJD3l — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 9, 2019

This Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer speech is one of the most painfully awkward speeches I have ever seen. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 9, 2019

TV tip for Schumer and Pelosi – When on a two shot, look at the person talking, not at the camera. Gives impression of hostage tape. — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) January 9, 2019

“Misinformation and malice” honestly sounds like a jokey podcast hosted by Pelosi and Schumer. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 9, 2019

The body language of this Schumer-Pelosi tag-team super uncomfortable. They should start thumb wrestling. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) January 9, 2019

Live feed of Schumer and Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/ywMvOTbpBj — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 9, 2019

All of which only highlighted the difference between the two speeches.

The Schumer/Pelosi response is stiff, angry and disconnected, highlighting even more @realDonaldTrump’s genuine concern about humanitarian crisis unfolding at the border. Dems didn’t address the issue, focused on politics. #smh — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) January 9, 2019

Trump is Prince Charming compared to Pelosi & Schumer right now, who both seem like they were just programmed and introduced to the human population for the first time 15 minutes ago. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 9, 2019

