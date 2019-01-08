Twitter Goes Wild Over Chuck And Nancy’s ‘Painfully Awkward’ Appearance In Trump Rebuttal

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared together on camera to give the Democratic rebuttal after President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night speech on border security.

But it was their awkward appearance while delivering their post-address speech that lit Twitter on fire. Here are a few observations:

Some noticed Pelosi’s wider-than-usual eyes.

Others poked fun at the general optics of the two standing together and their “painfully awkward” presentation.

(RELATED: Students Stunned To Find Out Dems Actually Once Supported Building A Wall)

All of which only highlighted the difference between the two speeches.

