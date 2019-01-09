Colin Cowherd Showers Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence With Praise

Fox Sports pundit Colin Cowherd is all in on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Cowherd was inviting people aboard the “hype train” Tuesday after the talented freshman lit up Alabama in the national title game. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

I think it’s more than fair to say that the host of “The Herd” is a huge fan.

.@ColinCowherd is the leader of the Trevor Lawrence hype train. @JoyTaylorTalks is also jumping aboard.@joelklatt is on the hype train, but wants to pump the brakes a bit, “Reps matter in college football… This guy needs more time.” pic.twitter.com/C9ULpxyOzj — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 8, 2019

I can’t blame Cowherd at all here for being on the hype train. I’m not only on the train, but I’m the conductor, manufacturer and security for the Trevor Lawrence hype train.

That kid is something special, and it’s obvious to anybody that watched him obliterate the Crimson Tide.

As I’ve already noted, I’d do just about anything to get the young gunslinger on my team if I was an NFL general manager in need of a quarterback.

I honestly can’t remember the last kid in college that impressed me the way Lawrence has. He’s massive, he throws bullets for passes and all he does is win.

What’s not to love? People wanted to talk all season about Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. Tua looked like a child compared to Lawrence Monday night. They weren’t even close to being in the same league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jan 7, 2019 at 9:24pm PST

Lawrence is going to be a star at the next level, and I can’t wait to watch him develop along the way. Get onboard the hype train now because we’ll be running out of room very soon.

