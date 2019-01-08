Clemson Star Trevor Lawrence Is The Greatest NFL Quarterback Prospect In Years

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the greatest college quarterback that I’ve seen in a very long time.

One thing became crystal clear to me as I watched him dice apart Alabama’s defense. Lawrence is going to be a massive star in the NFL. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

The Clemson freshman is going to absolutely dominate at the next level.

When I was a young kid, I watched the invasion of Iraq on TV, and I was absolutely blown away by the airstrikes. As a child, nothing was more impressive to me, and I can still remember watching America drop bombs all over the place.

It was awesome. I’m not endorsing the war, but I think we can all admit those airstrikes were impressive as hell.

That’s what I found myself thinking about last night as I watched Lawrence launch footballs all over the place. His ability to throw a football might be the most impressive thing I’ve seen since we rocked Saddam Hussein.

Lawrence looks, plays and acts like an NFL quarterback right now, and he’s only 19 years old. That is simply incredible.

How many guys in the NFL right now play with as much poise and presence in the pocket as he does? Not many at all.

If I were the general manager of an NFL team in need of a quarterback, I would do whatever it took to get Lawrence in 2021.

He’s so talented that I honestly believe he’d be the first overall pick right now if he were eligible to enter the league. Lawrence is that good.

I can’t wait to see what he does in the NFL. It should be spectacular.

