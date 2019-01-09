Colorado State Football Coach Mike Bobo Turns Down $100,000 Raise

Colorado State football coach Mike Bobo made the very unusual decision to turn down a scheduled raise.

Bobo said the following when explaining why he turned down the $100,000 raise, according to the Reporter-Herald Monday.

I didn’t think we were very disciplined, I didn’t think we were very accountable to each other, and ultimately, that’s my responsibility. I thought it was a way to show accountability is a two-way street, in my opinion. It’s easy to say it’s this guy’s fault or that guy’s fault, but ultimately, I’m the guy in charge and made a decision, called Joe on the telephone and told him that’s what I wanted to do.

For those who don’t know, the Rams had an atrocious 3-9 season under Bobo, who is from Mark Richt’s coaching tree, in 2018. Still, a coach turning down a raise is insanely rare.

Coaches generally try to stack up as much money as they can as quickly as they can. Not taking an extra $100,000 is something that’s pretty much unheard of. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

I think it’s clear, however, that Bobo is trying to lead by example here; not taking a ton of money after a three-win season is one hell of an example to set. That’s a true football guy.

It’ll be fascinating to see what happens if the Rams continue to not win games. Bobo is making it known that he’s willing to sacrifice a lot. You’d think that’d by him a long leash, but you simply just never know in the world football.

Things can change rapidly.

Best of luck to him and the Rams going forward. Trust me, he’s going to wish he had that extra $100,000 if he ends up on the employment line. That much I can promise you.

