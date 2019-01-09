Kelly Ripa’s Workout Routine Sounds INTENSE

Kelly Ripa may be one of the most popular women on daytime television, but even she has some complaints about her appearance.

The “Kelly & Ryan” host, 48, revealed in a recent interview with The Cut that she’s “never been a va-va-voom woman,” but she still works hard to look as best as she possibly can. (RELATED: Mark Consuelos Responds To Backlash Over His Photo Of Kelly Ripa In A Bikini)

She said the following about her exercise regimen:

I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous.

We’re not exactly sure what a “Peter Pan body” is, but we think Kelly Ripa looks great at any age.

But it’s not just Ripa’s exercise regimen that sounds intense. The daytime television host’s entire mornings sound pretty hectic as well.

As she explained:

I wake up around 5:30 or 6:00 in the morning and start thinking of stories for our Host Chat segment that day — the silly, mundane, ridiculous stories like, ‘You should have three cups of coffee a day to make you live longer!’ Then I shower and wake up my kids. I do my moisturizing routine, and I like to apply my own foundation, so I put it on and I do my eyelashes and my eyebrows. I leave around 7 a.m. for work.

She also said she has to be at work by 8 a.m. every morning.

Whatever she’s doing, it’s working.

