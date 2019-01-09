Kelly Ripa’s Workout Routine Sounds INTENSE
Kelly Ripa may be one of the most popular women on daytime television, but even she has some complaints about her appearance.
The “Kelly & Ryan” host, 48, revealed in a recent interview with The Cut that she’s “never been a va-va-voom woman,” but she still works hard to look as best as she possibly can. (RELATED: Mark Consuelos Responds To Backlash Over His Photo Of Kelly Ripa In A Bikini)
She said the following about her exercise regimen:
I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous.
We’re not exactly sure what a “Peter Pan body” is, but we think Kelly Ripa looks great at any age.
#tbt 2015 with my favorite stocking stuffer (i know my eyes are closed, but i like the rest of it.)
But it’s not just Ripa’s exercise regimen that sounds intense. The daytime television host’s entire mornings sound pretty hectic as well.
As she explained:
I wake up around 5:30 or 6:00 in the morning and start thinking of stories for our Host Chat segment that day — the silly, mundane, ridiculous stories like, ‘You should have three cups of coffee a day to make you live longer!’ Then I shower and wake up my kids. I do my moisturizing routine, and I like to apply my own foundation, so I put it on and I do my eyelashes and my eyebrows. I leave around 7 a.m. for work.
She also said she has to be at work by 8 a.m. every morning.
Whatever she’s doing, it’s working.
#tbt If the slip fits, wear it as outerwear. (Feathers optional)