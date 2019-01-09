Liz Cheney Responds To Christian Bale’s Satan Remark From Golden Globes

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney responded to actor Christian Bale’s thank you to Satan, on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday, after Bale accepted his Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy for the movie “Vice.”

“Well, look, I would just say that Christian Bale finally had the chance to play a real superhero and he clearly screwed it up,” the Wyoming representative said on Fox News.

Bale, who won for portraying Cheney’s father Dick Cheney, thanked the devil for giving him the inspiration to play the former vice president, during his acceptance speech Sunday. (RELATED: Christian Bale Thanks ‘Satan’ For Award-Winning Portrayal Of Dick Cheney)

Liz Cheney also expressed pride in her father and said she hadn’t seen the movie before changing the subject to congressional Democrats and the government shutdown.

“I’m obviously incredibly proud of my dad, very proud and honored to be his daughter and I haven’t seen the movie,” she said, adding:

We’re in a situation where we’ve got really important work to do to get the border secure and to make sure that the Democrats stop playing games, come to the table. You know, I frankly don’t understand how it is — especially today on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day — that they’re taking the position that we ought to shut down [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] — that we ought to have open borders and they won’t do their job, the job the American people elected them to do. So we are in this fight to make sure we do the right thing. We’re going to continue to do that and stand with the president.

