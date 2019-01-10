CNN’s Jim Acosta Says There’s No Border Crisis Near Texas Border Wall

Benny Johnson | Columnist, Viral Politics

CNN’s Jim Acosta traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, on Thursday to cover the presidential visit to the border town. As Acosta awaited the president, he took a selfie video walking along the border, and inadvertently made a case for the construction of a border wall.

In the video, Acosta wanders around steel slats on the border, describing how “tranquil” it is.  “I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation,” Acosta tweeted.

“We’re not seeing any imminent danger,” Acosta said in the video. “There are no migrants trying to rush toward this fence. No sign of the national emergency the president has been talking about.”

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on January 10, 2019. - Trump travels to the US-Mexico border as part of his all-out offensive to build a wall, a day after he stormed out of negotiations when Democratic opponents refused to agree to fund the project in exchange for an end to a painful government shutdown. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Conservatives on Twitter pounced on the tweet.

Acosta also tagged the video location as filmed at a Burger King, which he explained in a subsequent tweet. “The Burger King is literally down hill from where we shot this (for folks who are wondering – why it shows up)” (RELATED: Trump: Government Shutdown Could Last As Long As A Year)

The Trump border visit comes amid a partial government shutdown over funding for border security, as Democratic congressional leaders refuse to give the White House its requested funding for a border wall.

