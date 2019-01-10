Ohio State Quarterback Tate Martell Is Considering Transferring, Listed In Transfer Portal

Ohio State star quarterback Tate Martell is apparently looking at leaving the program.

According to The Blade reporter Kyle Rowland, Martell is currently listed in the NCAA’s transfer portal. That will allow him to speak to other schools, but it doesn’t guarantee that he’ll leave.

Can confirm: Tate Martell is in the NCAA transfer portal. Allows him the opportunity to speak to another school about a possible transfer from Ohio State. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) January 10, 2019

Okay, would you all like to give me props now or should we wait to do it until later? I’m open to getting them right now if you’re all open to giving them.

I told everybody who would listen that Martell didn’t have a chance to play after Justin Fields arrived on campus, and apparently the young quarterback seems to agree with my assessment. (RELATED: Georgia Quarterback Justin Fields Transfers To Ohio State)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATE MARTELL (@thetatemartell) on Oct 28, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

Fields is simply too talented to keep on the bench, and he damn sure didn’t transfer to OSU so that he could sit on the bench behind Tate Martell.

That’s a fact. Fields became a Buckeye so that he could dominate.

The good news for Martell is the fact that he will have plenty of suitors. He’s still a big-time talent. Just because you can’t play over Fields doesn’t mean that you still can’t ball out.

It just means you’re not as good as Justin Fields. OSU upgraded and Martell is likely moving on. Welcome to the world of college football.

