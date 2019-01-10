R. Kelly’s Daughter Breaks Silence, Calls Dad A ‘Monster’ And ‘Terrible’ Father

R. Kelly’s daughter, Joann Lee Kelly, finally broke her silence, calling her father a “monster” and “terrible” father following the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Before I start I just want it to be known that I am speaking from the heart, nothing I say or do not say is to hurt any party affected by this,” the 20-year-old singer who goes by, Buku Abi, shared in a lengthy statement Thursday via Instagram stories. (RELATED: Fans Don’t React To R. Kelly’s Boycott Over Sexual Abuse Allegations The Way You’d Expect)

R Kelly’s estranged daughter Buku Abi speaks out against her father, apologizes for taking so long long to say something. Calls him a monster and says that she, her mother and siblings don’t condone Kelly’s behavior pic.twitter.com/SlYh3unopN — BallerAlert (@balleralert) January 10, 2019

“I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently,” she added. “I pray for all the families [and] woman who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this.”

Kelly continued, “It has been years since my siblings and I have seen and or have spoken to him. My mother, siblings and I would never condone, support or be a part of anything negative he has done and or continues to do in his life.”

She then “apologized if my words don’t come out right” and shared why she decided to not say anything until now.

“Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt,” the singer explained. “The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.”

“My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for peace of mind,” she added. “My emotional state. And for my healing. I have to do and move in a manner that is best for me.”

TMZ also reported, that back in April they attempted to get Abi to speak out about allegations against her dad, but at the time, she said very little.

As previously reported, Kelly’s statement comes days after the premiere of a Lifetime docuseries titled, “Surviving R. Kelly” that focuses on a variety of domestic and sexual abuse allegations from several of the “Bump n’ Grind” hitmaker’s accusers. It follows other reports that he also allegedly held women and girls against their will in a “sex cult.”

Her mother Andrea, who also participated in the docuseries, filed a restraining order against her ex in 2005 following an altercation. A year later she filed for divorce.