Rancher Thanks Trump For The Wall, Gifts Barron His Belt Buckle

A Texas rancher thanked President Donald Trump for trying to build a border wall Thursday and gave the president his large belt buckle as a gift for Barron.

“I want to gift you with my belt buckle,” the rancher, Monty Awbrey, said. “You can give it to your son, Barron.”

The president seemed confused by the gesture at first, prompting laughter from the crowd, but then triumphantly raised the belt buckle up into the air.

“He’s bribing the president!” Trump joked. “I want this to be out in the open, everybody. I don’t know if this is worth ten cents of $50,000 but, anyway, that’s very nice.”

Texas landowner gives @realDonaldTrump his belt buckle after border security roundtable. “You can give it to your son Barron.” pic.twitter.com/QvVUe43zEo — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 10, 2019

According to the White House pool report, Awbrey spoke in support of the border wall during a roundtable meeting near the border in McAllen, Texas.

“The Border Patrol right now, their hands are tied, and these immigrants know it,” Awbrey reportedly said, pointing out that immigrants are often smuggled across the border by coyotes.

The president is visiting the border with immigration officials amid the third week of the government shutdown. Trump is demanding Congress pass a spending bill containing $5.7 billion in funding for the border wall, but Democrats are refusing to budge. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Stories Like Ronil Singh’s Are ‘Tragic,’ But Not Enough To Call A ‘Crisis’)

Follow Amber on Twitter