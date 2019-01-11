Watch The Full Trailer For The Second Season Of Netflix’s ‘The Punisher’

The full trailer for the second season of “The Punisher” on Netflix was recently released, and it’s incredible.

Fans of the show got the trailer Thursday to soak up as we wait for the release Jan. 18. It’s absolutely awesome. (RELATED: The Show Of 2017 Is ‘The Punisher‘)

It features plenty of blood, shooting, action, Billy Russo, Dinah and everything we’ve grown to love from the show.

I can’t wait for next Friday! It’s going to be an awesome moment when the second season hits Netflix. It’s one of the most bad-ass shows I’ve ever seen, and I have no doubt the second season will be just as good.

The battle between the Punisher and Russo should be absolutely epic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Punisher (@thepunisher) on Jan 4, 2019 at 10:45am PST

Those two on screen together are outstanding. The two of them make for some great television, and I have to hold my breath whenever they’re exchanging words or in a full-blown fight.

Make sure to catch season two on Netflix, Jan. 18. You know that I’ll be watching.

