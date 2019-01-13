Scaramucci Joining Celebrity Big Brother

Former White House Communications director Anthony Scaramucci will join the cast of the CBS reality show “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2019.

According to a press release from the network, “The Mooch” will be one of 12 houseguests on the popular show which will debut its second season on Monday, Jan. 21. The guests will live together for 24 hours a day for four weeks, with at least one being “evicted” every week. The last one standing will receive a prize of $250,000. (RELATED: Scaramucci Has A Radical Feel-Good Approach To Omarosa)

The wait is finally over! See which celebrities will be competing in the all-new season of #BBCeleb: https://t.co/vcpp5lCWnJ pic.twitter.com/lqKgPgBUqe — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 13, 2019

Scaramucci previously served as President Trump’s White House communications director from July 21-July 31 2017, being fired after just 10 days when retired Marine Corps General John Kelly took over as the president’s chief of staff.

Before his brief tenure at the White House, Scaramucci founded and operated hedge funds in New York City, and has served as a political consultant for politicians of both major parties.

Follow William Davis on Twitter