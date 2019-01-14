Activists Jump Nancy Pelosi’s Mansion Wall With Illegal Immigrants, Demand Entry To Her Home

Right-wing activists stormed the security wall surrounding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California mansion and demanded access into the building Monday.

The group was led by Laura Loomer, an activist who has been at the center of many stunts, including interrupting congressional hearings and chaining herself to the doors of Twitter’s New York offices.

Loomer was joined by a small group of alleged illegal immigrants from Guatemala. Loomer and her accomplices carried a large banner with the faces of notable Americans who have been killed by illegal immigrant crime over the recent years attached to its surface. (RELATED: Trump: If Democrats Think A Wall Is ‘Immoral,’ They Should Do Something About The Vatican)

The entire event was live-streamed on Twitter.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer, last seen chaining herself to Twitter HQ, has jumped the fence at Nancy Pelosi’s Napa home and set up a tent protesting immigration. Now she’s chanting “Nancy, Nancy!” pic.twitter.com/Te4W2Ut6Pa — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

Loomer is making the illegal migrants carry the tent around pic.twitter.com/dMcU1r5T1d — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) January 14, 2019

Loomer and the illegal migrants chant “NANCY NANCY” as they go to see if Nancy Pelosi locks her front door pic.twitter.com/vOq97OtYcs — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) January 14, 2019

Livestreamer explains the tent has pictures of people who died at the hands of illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/6MDTpjBxqp — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) January 14, 2019

During one part of the video, Loomer could be seen marching to the door of Pelosi’s mansion, demanding she be let in to make a “sandwich” with the other illegal aliens. Loomer found the door to be locked and complained that it was “hypocritical” of Pelosi to not have “open doors and borders” to her own property.

The authorities eventually arrived on scene and at the time of this writing, were attempting to escort Loomer and her cohorts off the premises.

The government is currently in the third week of a partial shutdown due to negotiation disagreements between congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump on funding for border security.

Pelosi has said that a border wall is “immoral” and declared that Democrats will not give “one cent” to funding a border wall. Nancy Pelosi recently told the press that GOP demands for a border wall to secure the southern border is an “act of desperation.”