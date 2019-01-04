Is There A 10-Foot Wall Outside Obama’s House? We Went There To Find Out

President Trump has often criticized former President Barack Obama for having a “10-foot wall” around his house in Washington, D.C. Trump tweeted recently “President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security.”

Is this true?

Here’s what we know: Obama purchased a mansion in the D.C. neighborhood of Kalorama for $8.1 million in 2017. Beefed up security features have certainly been added to the home, including a tall pilloried wall around the front of the home and a high-tech guard tower for Secret Service to control entry to the home. However, no definitive accounts of the security features have been reported.

The Daily Caller traveled to Obama’s D.C. neighborhood to find out if the “10-foot wall” existed. What did we find? Obama does not have one wall. He has many. He has barricades. He has armed guards entirely blocking the suburban road where he lives. Multiple cement and iron barricades block the road leading up to the Obama mansion. A Secret Service car and agent keep people from entering the stretch of road on both ends approximately 1,000 feet in both directions. (RELATED: Trump: If Democrats Think A Wall Is ‘Immoral,’ They Should Do Something About The Vatican)

The Daily Caller asked the Secret Service agent if we could walk to the Obama house on the sidewalk. The officer told us he would be forced to stop us if we tried.

WATCH:

So does Obama have a 10-foot wall around his house? We tried to find out. We even brought a tape measure. But we were stopped by all of Obama’s other walls from even finding out.