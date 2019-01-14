Watch ‘Billions’ Season Four Trailer

The trailer for the fourth season of “Billions” was recently released, and it’s absolutely outstanding.

Season three left us with Bobby Axelrod maybe angling for a potential alliance with his nemesis Chuck Rhoades.

Judging from the new trailer, that alliance is not only going to form, but it’s going to be incredibly powerful. Trust me, fans of the show are going to love this look at the fourth season of Showtime’s hit show.

You absolutely have to be watching this show if you’re not already doing so. It’s one of the most badass shows that I’ve ever seen. (RELATED: Watch The Electric First Preview For Season Four Of The Hit Show ‘Billions’)

It’s all about making money, crushing the competition and running the world.

Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod might also be the best portrayal of his entire acting career. The power he commands on screen is second to none.

Lewis’ performance will be remembered for a long time to come, even when “Billions” is no longer on television.

You can catch all the action when the fourth season arrives March 17 on Showtime. You know that I’ll be watching.

It should be absolutely excellent.

