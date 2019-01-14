Woman Banned From Walmart For Drinking Wine Out Of A Pringles Can On A Motorized Scooter

A woman was banned from a northern Texas Walmart after she spent hours driving a motorized scooter around in the parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles potato chip container on Friday.

Wichita Falls police responded to a 911 call from the Walmart at 9:00 am Friday morning. She had apparently been drinking and driving the scooter generally used by people with physical disabilities since 6:30 am, according to the Time News Record.

The police located the individual in question at a nearby restaurant and told her that she would no longer be allowed in the Walmart. She was not arrested. (RELATED: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies In Houston Walmart Shooting)

Many people took to Twitter to comment on this woman’s innovation.

She Was drinking wine from a Pringles can and riding an electric cart and they called the cops when they should have commended her for being innovative and living her best life. https://t.co/aj4Z9eSQyh — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 13, 2019

If we don’t want people to drink wine from Pringles cans, maybe they shouldn’t be the perfect size. https://t.co/PotUEJEQPX — Kashana (@kashanacauley) January 13, 2019

Not going to lie, the Pringles and wine combo is kind of awesome. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 13, 2019



