AFC Championship Game Between The Chiefs And Patriots Is Expected To Be Played In Freezing Temps

It’s expected to be insanely cold for the AFC championship game between the Chiefs and the Patriots.

The Associated Press reported the following on the weather conditions:

The National Weather Service is projecting an arctic blast to settle over Kansas City for the Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots. Temperatures at kickoff could range from 10 degrees to well below zero, potentially making it the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history.

I love this! There’s nothing better than some football in the freezing cold. Why would anybody want a game to be played in warm weather when the freezing cold is an option?

Those are the weather conditions that people speak about for years to come. Mahomes vs. Brady in sub-zero temps sounds like a legendary game just waiting to happen. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

I hope it’s about -20 and snow is falling hard. That would create the atmosphere for some insanely cool optics.

If you don’t love football in the cold weather, then I really don’t want to be your friend.

You simply don’t understand the sport if you don’t get why playing in the frigid temps with your breath showing in the air is so damn cool.

This game Sunday night is going to be absolutely epic if the weather actually holds as predicted. It’s going to be wild, and I can’t wait!

Get on board with the chilly atmosphere or get out of the way.

