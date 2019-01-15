Jerry Rice Says Antonio Brown Wants To Join The San Francisco 49ers

NFL legend Jerry Rice thinks Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has his eyes set on the joining the San Francisco 49ers.

“He wants to come here really badly,” the legendary receiver said during a Monday appearance on 95.7 The Game when discussing Brown, according to NBC Sports.

Steelers fans probably aren’t going to be in love with these comments from Rice, but they also shouldn’t really care.

I think Brown has made it more than clear that he’s a distraction to the organization. Why would you want a guy like that sticking around? You damn sure shouldn’t. (RELATED: Pittsburgh Steelers Will ‘Listen’ To Trade Offers For Antonio Brown)

Get rid of him, and replace him with a guy who doesn’t skip games and practices.

Pittsburgh has made it known they’re open to getting rid of him, and could likely get a second round pick if they trade Brown.

At this point in time, that might be their best option. You simply can’t let him back on the field in a Steelers uniform given what has unfolded. Any player that skips practices and a game needs to go.

This is the NFL. Players are paid to compete. They’re not paid to throw tantrums. Fans of the organization should be happy to see him go, even if they’re likely not right now.