Judge Napolitano Says Democrats Have Very Little Chance Of Derailing Trump’s AG Pick

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said congressional Democrats have a small chance of derailing President Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee William Barr, on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked if Barr’s nomination would be a repeat of the Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh fight and Napolitano said he doesn’t expect it to get that far. (RELATED: AG Nominee William Barr Will Allow Mueller To Finish Russia Probe, Lindsey Graham Says)

“First of all this is not a lifetime appointment. This is a member of the president’s cabinet. He serves for as long as Donald Trump is president and as long as Donald Trump wants him in that office,” Napolitano said. “Secondly, he’s been there before. When he was the attorney general, as you just said in the intro under President George H.W. Bush, he was establishment, law and order, unremarkable, ethical, and had support on both sides of the aisle.”

WATCH:

Napolitano also said it will be hard for Democrats to reject Barr after he’s already promised to let special counsel Robert Mueller finish out the Russia investigation.

“The sole issue this morning is Bob Mueller” he said. “And in his statement that he’s going to read, which he’s already submitted under oath, he has said forget about what I have said about this before. As attorney general, I’m Bob Mueller’s boss. But he is going to continue this investigation at his own pace. I’m not going to interfere because the president wants me to interfere or because of any political forces. I don’t know how the Democrats could reject that.”

“They’re probably going to try and do something because they don’t like the person who nominated him. But this is about as establishment and bipartisan a nomination as you could expect from this president,” he added.

