Maryland Favored To Land Alabama Quarterback Jalen Hurts

The Maryland Terrapins are now the leaders to get Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts.

According to Bleacher Report, Maryland is leading the leading program when it comes to the gambling odds.

Jalen Hurts to Maryland? Terps are now big -200 favorites to land the Bama QB (Odds via BetOnline) pic.twitter.com/s1UKZfwOlo — B/R Betting (@br_betting) January 15, 2019

I personally think Hurts should give Wisconsin a long look, but Maryland isn’t a bad choice. He recently visited the school, and their team is coached by former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. (RELATED: Alabama Quarterback Jalen Hurts Needs To Transfer To Wisconsin)

Hurts would also have no competition when it comes to seeing the field. He could easily be the best QB in the history of the program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@thefuture_____2) on Dec 1, 2018 at 6:42pm PST

However, going from playing for national titles with the Crimson Tide to one of the worst teams in the Big Ten is a hell of a downgrade.

The Terrapins don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of competing for anything in the B1G. That’s a fact. Maryland is a joke when it comes to football.

They’re not bad at basketball, but it’s a disgrace on the gridiron. Does Hurts really want to take the downgrade? Maybe, but it just seems a bit bizarre.

Watching where Jalen decides to go should continue to be a circus until we get a final decision, but I look forward to a little Big Ten action with him if that’s what he ends up.

