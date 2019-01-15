MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: ‘There Isn’t A Strain Of Racism On The Left’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace claimed on her show Tuesday that there is not a single “strain” of racism within the Democratic Party while discussing the backlash Republican Steve King has faced after asking questions about white supremacy.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” King asked. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?” (RELATED: Steve King Wants To Know How ‘White Supremacist’ Became Offensive)

In response to his comments, King was stripped of his positions on the Agricultural, Judiciary, and the Small Business Committee.

WATCH:

“When did saying white nationalism or white supremacy become a bad word? I mean, the problem is there are voters who are thinking that, too, like, what is wrong with that? And that’s the problem with the Republican Party,” Rick Stengel stated. “That those people have nowhere else to go and they have a president who seems to endorse those views which are un-American.”

“And it has been particularly empowered under Donald Trump. You were working for President Bush when Trent Lott made his statement that Strom Thurmond, how much better off would we have been if he had become president, and George W. Bush said this is unacceptable, no, and he resigned,” Elise Jordan followed up. (RELATED: Iowa State Senator To Challenge Steve King In Republican Primary)

“Part of the problem is we think — this does not have a parallel on the left. There just — it doesn’t. There isn’t. There isn’t a strain of racism on the left. I don’t — so I think that this gets brushed under the rug. People sort of tolerate — it’s been normalized,” Wallace responded. “Like you just said, they don’t have anywhere else to go, so they attach to the Republican Party. The Republican Party doesn’t have to let them. How — how do — how do Republicans sort of get back to doing something decent?”

