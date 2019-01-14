Steve King Loses Committee Seats Over Remarks About ‘White Supremacy’

WASHINGTON — Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King lost his committee seats after Republican Party Leadership met Monday night and decided King’s comments regarding white supremacy were too offensive to not move against him. (RELATED: Steve King Wants To Know How ‘White Supremacist’ Became Offensive)

King lost seats on the Agricultural, Judiciary, and the Small Business Committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke with King earlier on Monday amid Democrats calling for his censure and removal from the committees on which he serves and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying King should search for “another line of work.” (RELATED: Iowa State Senator To Challenge Steve King In Republican Primary)

King found himself in a whirlwind of criticism following an interview with The New York Times when he said last Thursday, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, condemned the comments, saying in a Washington Post Column, “Some in our party wonder why Republicans are constantly accused of racism — it is because of our silence when things like this are said.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters that censure resolutions against King put forth by Democratic member will be considered this week.

“As I said, the members are, obviously, and the minority — the minority leadership — Mr. McCarthy and Mr. Scalise — they’ve both spoken out strongly expressing our concern about white nationalism, white supremacy or any other imprimatur to hate and prejudice which should not be part of our country,” Hoyer said.

A vote on a censure resolution against King that disapproves of his remarks, proposed by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, is expected on Tuesday.

