Post Malone Weighs In On Singers Pulling Collabs With R. Kelly: It’s ‘The Right Thing To Do’

Superstar rapper Post Malone said that singers pulling their collaborations with R. Kelly were doing the right thing following numerous sexual misconduct allegations against Kelly.

“You know what, I think essentially it is the right thing to do. It’s not really my place,” the 23-year-old rapper told TMZ Monday when asked his thoughts about performers like Lady Gaga and Chance The Rapper, just to name a few, pulling their collabs with the “Bump n Grind” hitmaker off streaming sites. (RELATED: Fans Don’t React To R. Kelly’s Boycott Over Sexual Abuse Allegations The Way You’d Expect)

WATCH:

When pressed further by the outlet if he thought people were “rewriting” history a bit, the “Better Now” hitmaker explained that he thought Kelly “had done a lot of fucked up shit. So, that’s were I will leave it.”

The comments came following an earlier report about performers like French Montana who previously stated he thought the “Ignition” singer should “enjoy their legacy” despite the current headlines following the release of a docu-series on Lifetime called “Surviving R. Kelly.” The show focuses on sexual abuse allegations from several of his accusers.

WATCH:

As previously reported, the show comes on the heels of reports that the performer allegedly held women and girls against their will in a “sex cult.”