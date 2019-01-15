Tomi Lahren Rocks MAGA Hat And More As She Celebrates National Hat Day

Your first name

Tomi Lahren proved that she’s one of those women who can wear hats when she shared a handful of unbelievable snaps on Instagram Tuesday in honor of National Hat Day.

The 26-year-old Fox Nation host, who’s not known for being shy, looked as gorgeous as ever as she rocked everything from President Donald Trump’s signature red “Make America Great Again” hat to a stunning blue cowboy hat in the pictures she shared. In one of the photos, the conservative political commentator sports a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat and even made that look terrific.

She captioned the great post simply, “It’s National Hat Day! Here are some of my favorites! Which is yours? #TeamTomi #NationalHatDay #Hats.” (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Settles Lawsuit With The Blaze)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Jan 15, 2019 at 2:26pm PST

The former “The Blaze” host’s social media account is pure fire with some great pictures she’s shared from her past television appearances to her various snaps rocking patriotic-themed clothing.

Here are the ones that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking short shorts and red, white and blue socks that read TRUMP in honor of the State Of Union address in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Nov 9, 2018 at 2:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Oct 26, 2018 at 10:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Oct 19, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Jul 4, 2018 at 3:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Apr 8, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT

To say she looked amazing would be an understatement.