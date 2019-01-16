Cardi B Calls Trump Supporters ‘Racist Rednecks’

Cardi B is the latest celebrity to sound off on President Trump’s proposal to build a wall along the southern border.

In an Instagram Live video earlier this week, the singer and entertainer — born Belcalis Almanzar — said that the only reason Trump is so intent on building the wall is to please his "racist, redneck" supporters.

“You promised these f**ing racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible,” Cardi B. said. “Even if motherf*****s build the wall, that’s still not going to f**ing prevent people coming into this country.”

Cardi B went off on Donald Trump yesterday, calling him a ‘clout chaser’ who just ruins peace and wants validation from black people! ???? She also talks about immigrants, racists and his ‘build a wall’ controversy! pic.twitter.com/Q2qGRDrAnL — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) January 16, 2019



The “Bodak Yellow” singer also ripped into Trump personally, calling him a “clout chaser,” a term commonly aimed at power-hungry individuals.

“Trump is like a clout chaser,” she said. “He’s like one of these new rap artists — they follow, they do the most for clout. His legacy — he wants to go down as that bad person.”

Cardi B’s shot at Trump supporters wasn’t her first entrance into the political arena. She is a harsh critic of the president and has previously called Trump “disgusting” and said that she “hates him so much.”

