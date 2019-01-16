EXCLUSIVE — Don Jr.: Pelosi ‘Terrified’ To Let American People Hear Trump ‘Unfiltered’

Donald Trump, Jr. slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for trying to get President Donald Trump to delay his State of the Union address as the government shutdown continues, in an exclusive statement to The Daily Caller.

“Speaker Pelosi is clearly attempting to block my father from giving his State of the Union speech, not because 20 percent of the government is shut down, but because she is terrified of him having another opportunity to speak directly to the American people about her party’s obstruction, unfiltered and without her friends in the media running interference for her,” Trump, Jr. said.

“Pelosi correctly recognizes that the more President Trump shines a spotlight on the very real human tragedies that occur because of her and her party’s open border policies, the more of a political loser it becomes for them,” Trump continued.

News: @SpeakerPelosi letter to President Trump suggesting he move State of the Union until after government re-opens – or submit his speech in writing instead – due to Shutdown effect in DHS and Secret Service, via @FoxReports & @arogDC: pic.twitter.com/CPMvjm7shr — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 16, 2019

Pelosi wrote to Trump in a Wednesday morning letter that the “State of the Union address has never been delivered during a government shutdown,” adding, “Given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th.”

Pelosi referenced the lack of pay to the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security employees, and the possible effect on security surrounding the annual landmark event.

Trump was expected to discuss the shutdown in the State of the Union address and make a further pitch to the American people on the need for a border wall. Democrats and the White House are engaged in a high-stakes fight over border wall funding, with Democratic leaders saying they’ll only offer $1.6 billion, and Trump demanding $5.7 billion. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Katie Hill Says She Would Fund Border Barrier, Blames Impasse On ‘Semantics’)