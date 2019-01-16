Celebrate Kate Moss’ Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Kate Moss’ birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 45-year-old supermodel's day, we scoured the internet to find some of her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and runway to date.

Born in Croydon, England, the "Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie" star got her first big break in the fashion world at the age of 14 when she was spotted at JFK airport in New York City by the founder of Storm Model Management, Sarah Doukas in 1988.

But it wouldn't be until she became the face of Calvin Klein in 1992 that she became a worldwide celebrity and her status as a supermodel was official.

During her career, she has graced the cover of dozens of magazines over the last three decades including Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar and W magazine, just to name a few.

Not to mention, her jaw-dropping appearances on the catwalk for fashion houses like Calvin Klein, Burberry and YSL among so many others.

Recently, Moss made headlines when she opened up about the "pressure" she felt at 15 to pose topless, sharing that she "did not like it all when she first started" in the business as a model.

And did we mention that she’s just as stunning as ever and the latest pictures shared on her social media account for her talent agency prove that fact.

Here’s to hoping this new year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Kate!