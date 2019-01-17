Detroit Lions Hire Darrell Bevell As Offensive Coordinator

The Detroit Lions might have the 2020 Super Bowl on lock after hiring Darrell Bevell as their offensive coordinator Wednesday.

I know that I was a bit rough when we cut Jim Bob Cooter loose, but I’m all in on Bevell.

Bevell is a Badger, a winner and the Lions could use an injection of that kind of spirit.

You know what else Bevell has? A Super Bowl ring from his days with the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson. Ever heard of him? He’s just one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

I can’t wait to see what Bevell does with Stafford. Like I noted above, Bevell and Wilson seemed to mesh well, and that resulted in a Super Bowl victory.

Would I like a Super Bowl ring? Well, I’m certainly not against it. I’ll say that much for sure. If Stafford can take his play to that next level, the Lions are going to be a problem for the league. (RELATED: Watch The Highlights Of Running Back Kerryon Johnson’s Rookie Season With The Detroit Lions)

Trust me, nobody on this planet wants to have Stafford slinging it all over their secondary. He doesn’t have a right arm. He has a bazooka attached to his shoulder, and now it’s time for Bevell to get the most out of him.

Things are looking bright in Detroit. Now, let’s get to work.

