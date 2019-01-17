Graham Admonishes Trump For Canceling Pelosi’s Trip Overseas

Senator Lindsey Graham broke with President Donald Trump on Thursday after the president informed Speaker Pelosi that she would not be allowed to use a military aircraft for her trip overseas.

Graham sent out a series of tweets admonishing both the president and speaker for their “sophomoric” decisions over the last two days.

Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Wednesday explaining that she wanted to delay Donald Trump’s State of the Union address until after the government shutdown is over. She referenced the lack of pay to U.S. Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security employees, and the potential effect that could have on security, as justification.

In response, Trump forbade Pelosi from using a military aircraft, as she had intended, to travel overseas on Friday. (RELATED: Pelosi Slams DHS Claim Of Being Prepped For SOTU: ‘I Don’t Care What They Said’)

One sophomoric response does not deserve another. Speaker Pelosi’s threat to cancel the State of the Union is very irresponsible and blatantly political. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2019

After both of those events, Graham tweeted, “One sophomoric response does not deserve another. Speaker Pelosi’s threat to cancel the State of the Union is very irresponsible and blatantly political,” adding, “President Trump denying Speaker Pelosi military travel to visit our troops in Afghanistan, our allies in Egypt and NATO is also inappropriate.”

He continued, “I am glad the Speaker wants to meet our troops and hear from our commanders and allies. I am very disappointed she’s playing politics with the State of the Union.” The government is in the midst of its longest shutdown on record. It does not appear as if it’ll end soon.

Follow Mike on Twitter