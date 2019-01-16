Pelosi Slams DHS Claim Of Being Prepped For SOTU: ‘I Don’t Care What They Said’

WASHINGTON—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Wednesday night she “doesn’t care” if the Secret Service said it was prepared to appropriately secure the State of the Union address despite the partial government shutdown.

Instead, she stood firm in her resolve to delay the January 29 event until the government completely re-opens. RELATED: Pelosi Seeks To Delay State Of The Union Until Shutdown Is Over)

In a letter to President Trump, Pelosi claimed the lack of funds to Homeland Security posed a risk to the White House and the Congress during the event, but the Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen released a statement refuting that. She shared that statement in a Tweet:

The Department of Homeland Security and the US Secret Service are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union. We thank the Service for their mission focus and dedication and for all they do each day to secure our homeland. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) January 16, 2019

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn agreed with Pelosi, telling The Daily Caller, “I just happen to be reading about Woodrow Wilson’s 1913 address and it is the first time since eighteen hundred that it was delivered in person. So there’s ample precedent for the State of the Union to be delivered in writing.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise called Democrats’ security concerns nonsense, telling reporters on Wednesday, “There are no security concerns that have been raised and that has nothing to do with that. Ironically, it seems like she’s only concerned about security when it’s a State of the Union that will expose what this fight is all about.”

Follow Kerry on Twitter

Kerry Picket is a host on SiriusXM Patriot 125