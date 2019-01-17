What Does Jalen Hurts Transferring To Oklahoma Mean For College Football?

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts transferring to Oklahoma is going to have a massive impact on the world of college football.

The Sooners just lost Kyler Murray to the NFL draft or the MLB, and Austin Kendall is also out the door. Obviously, that means Oklahoma was going to be in the market for a new QB in order to stay at the top. Enter Jalen Hurts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@thefuture_____2) on Nov 24, 2018 at 6:17pm PST

The impact Hurts has on college football for the Sooners next season is very simple. It immediately makes Oklahoma a national title contender. The Sooners will once again be expected to dominate the Big 12 with him under center. (RELATED: Jalen Hurts Transfers To Oklahoma)

That feeling must be nice for fans of the program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@thefuture_____2) on Oct 16, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

Can Jalen throw the ball like Murray or Baker Mayfield could when they suited up for Oklahoma? No, but he is a stronger runner than both of them.

Mayfield and Murray both absolutely dominated for Oklahoma. I’m not sure you can expect the exact same results from Hurts, but they don’t need the same results.

The former Crimson Tide quarterback just needs to be solid and the Sooners are going to dominate.

Fans of Oklahoma around the world should be very happy right now because Hurts will likely tear it up, and Oklahoma should shred the vast majority of their opponents with the electric QB under center.