OPINION: Freak-Out Over Karen Pence Shows The War On Christianity Is Alive And Well

The liberal war on Christianity rages on. What triggered them this time? Karen Pence, the second lady of the United States, got a job teaching art at a private Christian school. That’s right, Mrs. Pence, who is a widely known Evangelical Christian, is teaching at a Christian school. The end.

You could chalk it up to a slow news day, but we all know as the Trump administration is plagued with endless investigations, witch hunts and now a government shutdown there is no such thing as a slow news day. If you’re asking the question, “So what?” join the club.

In this great country we live in, it’s not a crime to be a Christian — at least not yet. But don’t worry, the anti-Christian haters are working on it. Openly attacking Christianity is the only form of acceptable bigotry left in this country — encouraged, enabled and endorsed courtesy of your “tolerant” friends on the left.

Since the vice president has been elected they’ve tried to turn Christianity into some dirty, hateful four-letter word. They’ve struck out at their own gotcha game every single time.

The fact of the matter is that Mike and Karen Pence are honorable and decent human beings with a level of character and integrity that those blinded by hate don’t even know exist.

Remember when Vice President Pence was laughed at and ridiculed for saying he won’t eat meals alone with any woman other than his wife? In the wake of the ever-growing list of powerful men who’ve been outed for inappropriate sexual behavior, which has given way to the #metoo movement, being a man of character who puts boundaries around his marriage doesn’t seem quite so funny anymore.

How about when liberal darling Joy Behar of “The View” thought she was being cute and compared the vice president’s Christian faith to mental illness. Nobody laughed; she was forced to apologize.

According to a survey from the Pew Research Center, 80 percent of Americans believe in God, and 56 percent believe in the God of the Bible. Either way, these anti-religious haters are ticking off more than half the country. Religious freedom was one of the driving factors that got otherwise reluctant people to the polls to vote for President Trump in 2016.

The liberals and their media sidekicks have a flexible moral compass that’s gone completely out of whack.

On one hand, they sanctimoniously feign outrage from their hypocritical pedestal claiming that President Trump is despicable because they think he has no morals, yet they never miss a chance to show their disdain and contempt for Vice President Pence because he espouses morals. Pick a lane.

Unfortunately, there’s a good chance if President Trump asked for $5 billion to build a wall around Christians to separate them from society, the left would stop partying on the beach in Puerto Rico long enough to reopen the government and get everyone back to work again.

Mrs. Pence is an accomplished artist and a seasoned teacher. It shouldn’t matter if she were Jewish and chose to teach in a private Jewish school, Catholic and chose to teach in a Catholic school or Evangelical and chose to teach in a Christian school, as she’s done.

There’s a whole lot of nothing to see here except for a teacher who’s chosen to use her gifts and talents and do something that she’s passionate about while her husband is in office. This should be cause for celebration according to ultra-left feminists. We’re continually told on repeat: hooray for female empowerment, lean in, etc.

Oh wait, that doesn’t count if you’re a Christian or a conservative woman. They’re not interested in cheering for you, they’re interested in silencing you.

Private schools are private for a reason, they don’t have to be everyone’s cup of tea. And that’s ok.

Or is it?

For anyone who doesn’t think our religious freedoms are still under attack, they need not look any further than the left’s epic meltdown yesterday over a Christian teaching at a Christian school.

It amounted to an anti-faith freak-out among a bunch of triggered liberals who would like nothing more than to build a wall around people of faith.

Gangs and drug cartels are flooding over our borders, but we the 56 percent of God-fearing Americans are supposedly the real problem. The great irony: liberals tell us to “coexist” when they’re completely incapable of doing just that.

As long as we’re still a free country, Mrs. Pence has the freedom to practice whatever faith she chooses and work in whatever school she chooses.

If the Left doesn’t like it, they’ll just have to learn to be a little more tolerant.

Lauren DeBellis Appell was deputy press secretary for Sen. Rick Santorum and an assistant communications director for the Senate Republican Policy Committee.