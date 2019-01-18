Colin Cowherd Talks The Difference Between The Cultures Of Football And Basketball

Colin Cowherd had some outstanding thoughts about how football and basketball breed different cultures.

“Football culture in America is about developing boys into men,” Cowherd preached to his audience Thursday when comparing the two sports. He didn’t have great things to say about basketball and the culture of getting paid. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

Kyrie Irving’s apology to LeBron shows the absence of leadership in the NBA — something the NFL doesn’t struggle with… “Football culture in America is about developing boys into men… The basketball culture is simply about find the talent and get it paid.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/l7VbozQ8KX — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 17, 2019

I agree with Cowherd 100 percent here. I’ve been around a lot of football players and basketball stars throughout my life, and they’re not as similar as you might think.

Now, that’s not me ragging on NBA players or basketball stars. They’re as hard working as they come, but the game is simply different. That results in different kinds of athletes being bred. (RELATED: LeBron James Signs With The Lakers)

You don’t have to be physically huge to dominate basketball. Nobody is coming for your head. Outside of hockey, football players have to be ready for more than any other mainstream sport.

Playing a physical sport requires people grow up. Also, Cowherd’s point about football players redshirting is also true. Nothing comes easy in football. Dominant basketball players are ready to go pro at 18.

It’s just a different culture with different kinds of athletes. Sound off in the comments if you agree or not.