Netflix Hits 139 Million Subscribers

Netflix’s number of subscribers only continues to grow more and more.

The extremely popular streaming service recently raised its prices, but it doesn’t look like that’ll slow them down at all.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following late Thursday afternoon:

Two days after announcing that the price of its most popular plan would go up by $2, Netflix revealed that it has grown its subscriber base by 8.84 million, or nearly 26 percent. The jump, which puts it at 139 million subscribers worldwide, was a record for the streaming giant and ahead of the 7.6 million paid additions it previously forecast. … Annual revenue grew 35 percent to $16 billion during 2018 and operating profits nearly doubled to $1.6 billion.

Having 139 million subscribers is honestly just insane. That’s on top of the $16 billion they made in revenue in 2018. We’re talking just massive numbers here, and there’s no other way to put it.

I think you really just have to tip your cap to Netflix. They’re producing some great original content with shows like “Ozark” and “Bloodline.” (RELATED: Here’s The Crime Drama Show Everybody Should Be Watching)

I really don’t see Netflix slowing down at all as long as it continues to scoop up great shows and movies that everybody already loves and then produces outstanding original content.

With the price increase, they should have plenty of money sitting around to bring in great talent.

If they can figure out a way to get more shows like “Bloodline” and “Ozark” on the air, then more people will come. I can promise you that.

We’re in the golden age of television, and great original content is a big reason why. Go, Netflix, go!