Model Sarah Kohan Announces That She’s Pregnant

Model Sarah Kohan is pregnant.

The internet sensation announced the news on Instagram, and wrote in part, "I cant [sic] believe a little baby is in my tummy."

She also said that she's known that she's been pregnant for at least the past month. Kohan didn't identify the father in the post. You can see the full post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARAH KOHAN (@moonstrucktraveller) on Jan 5, 2019 at 7:12am PST

Obviously, major congratulations to Kohan here. Being an expecting parent must be pretty exciting. That's a major step in life, and there's no doubt about it at all.

It'll be interesting to see how this impacts her modeling career. I think it's safe to assume that she'll be taking some serious time off.

Pregnant models posting a ton of photos isn't really a thing, and if it is, I've never seen it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARAH KOHAN (@moonstrucktraveller) on Dec 28, 2018 at 11:20am PST

Props to her on becoming a mother! We’ll circle back in about nine months to see how things are going.

