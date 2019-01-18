Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Leads Latest Heisman Odds

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still the Heisman favorite going into the 2019 season.

The latest odds, according to BetOnline, are as follows:

Lawrence 3/1

Tagovailoa 4/1

Hurts 9/1

Etienne, Fields, Fromm, Swift & Taylor 12/1

Book, Ehlinger & Herbert 16/1

Harris, Higgins, Jeudy, Kendall & Patterson 25/1

Are these numbers surprising to you? They shouldn’t be at all. Lawrence looked like a future NFL star as he sliced and diced apart Alabama in the title game. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

His ability to step up in the face of pressure and spin the rock was something that I don’t think I’d ever seen at the college level.

Anybody not putting Lawrence at the top of their list doesn’t know a single thing about college football. It’s just that simple.

You either recognize greatness when you see it, or you should probably find a different line of work.

As for Tua, I like him the second spot. That’s where he finished in 2018, and that’s likely where he’s gonna finish in 2019.

Go ahead, Alabama fans. Jump in the comments right now, an tell me I’m an idiot. You all said the same to me before, and then Clemson rocked your world.

Give me ammo for next year. Do it.

As for everybody else, they’re just playing for third. Even with Jonathan Taylor on that list, I recognize the situation for what it is.

I hope he has a huge year, but I just don’t see anybody jumping Lawrence or Tua.