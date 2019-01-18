‘A Very Sad Day For Journalism’ — Trump Brings Up Dossier To Attack Buzzfeed

President Donald Trump used Twitter on Friday night to attack Buzzfeed for the media outlet’s Mueller-discredited report claiming the president instructed former attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress — and he did it by bringing up another “discredited ‘Dossier'” the outlet released not so long ago.

“Remember it was Buzzfeed that released the totally discredited ‘Dossier,’ paid for by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats (as opposition research), on which the entire Russian probe is based!” Trump tweeted. “A very sad day for journalism, but a great day for our Country!”

Trump also reminded America who he believes is the real “enemy of the people.”

Fake News is truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2019

The Thursday Buzzfeed report, which claimed that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen had told the special counsel’s office that the president instructed him to lie to Congress about his involvement in a Moscow Trump Tower project, drew an unlikely and uncharacteristic response from the usually silent Special Counsel’s Office.

“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” said Mueller spokesman Peter Carr in a statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: CNN AND MSNBC REPEATEDLY FLOATED IMPEACHMENT OVER DISPUTED BUZZFEED REPORT)

Trump finished his day with a reminder that Buzzfeed was also the outlet that released the “totally discredited” Steele Dossier, which ended up being the foundation upon which the entire Russia investigation began.

