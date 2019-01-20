Former NFL Player Greg Hardy Gets Disqualified From UFC Event After Throwing Brutal Shot

Greg Hardy got thrown out of his UFC match late Saturday night against Allen Crowder.

Hardy, who faced horrific allegations of domestic violence during his days in the NFL, was disqualified after throwing an illegal shot to the head of Crowder with his knee during the first ever UFC event on ESPN.

You can watch a video of the horrifying incident below.

Annnnnnd just like that Greg Hardy’s UFC career is overpic.twitter.com/2HcMNPjX1c — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) January 20, 2019

Obviously, people weren't pleased and showered him with boos as he was led out of the octagon.

Welp, Greg Hardy leaves the octagon to a course of boos after being DQ’d for an illegal strike in his UFC debut #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/G8PLUVkbiF — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) January 20, 2019

Yeah, I wouldn’t hold your breath for Hardy to fight in the UFC again after this stunt. There’s no excuse for that type of strike, and Dana White won’t be in a hurry to put him back in the octagon.

I can promise you that much. Hardy is such an idiot that it’s mind-boggling. His NFL career came to a crashing end in spectacular fashion, and then White extended him a second opportunity in the UFC. This is apparently how Hardy felt he should use the opportunity. I wouldn’t let him near an octagon ever again if I was Dana White.

To Hardy’s credit, he did admit that it was an illegal strike, but also claimed he didn’t mean to do it on purpose.

Greg Hardy was upset about getting disqualified at #UFCBrooklyn but made it clear that he did not fire an illegal knee on purpose. Full story: https://t.co/ohBA2NHoXB pic.twitter.com/O1eWEk6A7D — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) January 20, 2019

Who knows if he meant it or not at this point, and it ultimately doesn’t matter. You can’t be throwing shots like that and expect to stick around in the UFC. It just won’t be tolerated.

