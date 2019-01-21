Professor Fighting For Inclusion Calls On Conservatives To Enter Graduate School To Even The Scales

University of Colorado politics professor Joshua Dunn said conservatives must start entering graduate school and focusing on education if they hope to shift the balance of academia.

“I don’t think it’s going to change any time soon because if you are going to get conservative professors, you need to get conservatives going into graduate school,” Dunn said on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

“I think there are a lot of conservative students who just really aren’t interested in a career in higher education or they’re afraid that they’ll be discriminated against because of their politics. So I don’t think it will change any time soon. But there is an effort, particularly by many people on the left in the university, to try and generate a greater range of viewpoints.”

Dunn has interviewed conservative and libertarian professors about their beliefs and found about one-third of them hid their political views for fear of retaliation. (RELATED: Campus Reform Editor-In-Chief Blames College Culture For Current Mob Mentality)

“One-third of them hid their politics from their colleagues and they described themselves as in-the-closet conservatives,” he said earlier in the interview. “And they were often really afraid, actually, to speak with us. Sometimes when we contacted them they thought it was a red scare in reverse. Like we’re trying to locate them so they could be run out of the university.”

“They really were afraid of professional consequences,” he continued. “They thought if their colleagues found out that they happen to be a conservative, that they might be denied tenure and be punished professionally that way.”

Dunn said he’s received positive feedback for his work and said he will continued to fight for intellectual diversity on college campuses.

