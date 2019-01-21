Paige VanZant Posts Several Emotional Messages After Her Massive UFC Victory

Your first name

Paige VanZant seemed pretty happy with how her return to the octagon went late Saturday night.

VanZant, one of my favorite fighters in the UFC, beat Rachael Ostovich in impressive fashion in her first fight in a year.

Since then, she's posted several incredible photos on Instagram celebrating the victory and her journey back to the UFC.

She captioned a series of pictures late Sunday night, "God doesn't call the qualified, He qualifies the called."

She captioned another one, “I’m back.”

View this post on Instagram I’m back A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 19, 2019 at 11:02pm PST

It makes me so happy to see VanZant flying high once again. It's been a long hard journey for her over the past couple years, but she's back now.

She walked into the octagon looking for a win and she walked out the victor. I was going wild watching.

Welcome back, Paige. It’s good to see you on top again.

