Pamela Anderson Says ‘We’ve Lost Many Good Men’ To ‘Porn And Playstation’

Pamela Anderson had some interesting thoughts Sunday when she shared that “porn and Playstation” had caused the loss of “many good men.”

“Empty Head disease, Porn and PlayStation. We’ve lost many good men to this GONE No return,” the 51-year-old former Playboy playmate tweeted to her million plus followers. (RELATED: 25 Photos That Prove Pamela Anderson Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

“Talk to our children. As young adults we can make our own choices. But, it’s a slippery slope I kids can be brave

rebel against it all. Nightmare,” she added, before suggesting that men who watch porn make the “worst lovers.”

It is unclear at this point as to what sparked the thread attacking the industry. However, the “Barb Wire” star is rarely shy and often speaks her mind about topics in the news. Most recently, she made headlines when she called out the #MeToo movement and said it “paralyzes men.”

“I think it paralyzes men, I think this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me,” Anderson explained. “I’m sorry, I’ll probably get killed for saying that.”

“My mother taught me don’t go to a hotel with a stranger. If someone answers a door in a bathrobe and it’s supposed to be a business meeting, maybe I should go with somebody else,” she added. “I think some things are just common sense. Or, if you go in, get the job. I’m Canadian, I’m going to speak my mind. I’m sorry, I’m not politically correct.”