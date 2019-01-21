Student Found Not Guilty Was Expelled From Yale. He’s Appealing The School’s Decision

A former Yale University student who was found not guilty of rape by a jury but was still expelled from the school is appealing the decision.

The Connecticut jury decided in less than four hours in March 2018 that Saifullah Khan was not guilty of raping a student on Halloween 2015, The College Fix reported Monday.

The 25-year-old Afghanistan native was expelled from Yale on Jan. 2. Khan filed an internal appeal to Yale on Jan. 11, according to The Fix. (RELATED: Yale Can’t Have A Plan B Vending Machine. Here’s What It Is Doing Instead)

“This isn’t ‘he-said-she-said,'” Khan told The Fix. “It’s ‘she-said’ versus what the evidence says.”

The female student accused Khan of having unwanted sexual intercourse with her while she was drunk, according to The New York Times. Khan, however, said she invited him to her room and removed the clothing herself.

Khan was shortly suspended from the university Nov. 9, 2015, three days prior to his arrest. He was a senior studying cognitive science.

The court trial allowed Khan’s lawyers to cross-examine the accuser, which makes sure of due process rights for the accused by having the chance to interrogate the other side. But Yale reportedly only needed to abide by the “preponderance of evidence,” or evidence that is the most convincing rather than the amount of proof, according to The Fix.

Despite the court finding Khan not guilty, more than 75,000 people signed a petition to ban him from campus, according to The Fix.

Yale is the same university that saw students holding sit-ins to protest Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over sexual assault allegations.

An investigation into an allegation of sexual assault levied against Saifullah Khan ’19 — which helped prompt Yale to issue an emergency suspension of Khan in October — was dropped by the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday.https://t.co/bukufwSImx pic.twitter.com/CgAtuXmUDw — Yale Daily News (@yaledailynews) November 15, 2018

Khan was also accused of sexually assaulting a man in Washington, D.C., but the police concluded that no crime was committed, The Fix reported.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos proposed Title IX revisions that would clarify how schools handle sexual misconduct cases in November 2018. Some of the proposed changes include allowing for cross-examination, narrowing the definition of “sexual harassment” and the equal opportunity to appeal decisions.

Yale did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

