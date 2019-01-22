Enjoy Therapeutic Heat With This Air Compression Leg Massager

Whether you’re a marathon runner or an office worker, your legs and feet can be painful at the end of the day. Enjoy a spa-like massage with the Sable Leg Massager with Air Compression. The therapeutic device is now on sale for 37% off.

Sable Leg Massager with Air Compression on sale for $49.99

The massager offers two air pumps for your feet and calves to give your entire legs a vacation. The heat function alleviates fatigue and stimulates blood flow. Save $30 on the Sable Leg Massager with Air Compression with a sales price of $49.99.

You can use the massager at night worry-free with the 15-minute safety feature. Lay down and use the handheld controller to adjust the intensity while watching TV or unwinding with a book.

Delight in a relaxing massage while sticking to a budget when you buy the Sable Leg Massager with Air Compression in the Daily Caller shop for a sales price of $49.99.