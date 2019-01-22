Hoyer Breaks With Pelosi, Says He Would Welcome Trump On House Floor For State Of The Union

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he would be willing to allow President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union address on the House floor, breaking with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto asked Hoyer if he’d be open to allowing Trump to address everyone in person.

“Sure,” Hoyer responded.

Cavuto then asked if he thought Pelosi would also allow Trump to give the speech on the House floor Jan. 29.

“Look, I don’t know what the discussions have been, so I don’t want to say,” Hoyer replied.

He also said “physical barriers are a part of the solution” in his appearance, something Democrats have adamantly opposed.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



The White House contacted the U.S. Capitol looking to schedule a walk-through for its staff Monday, despite being uninvited by Pelosi earlier in January. (RELATED: Despite Rescinded Invitation, Trump Moves Toward State Of Union Address At Capitol)

House Democrats will still have to come to an agreement in order for Trump to give his annual address.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.