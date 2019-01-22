This Smart Lock Lets You Open Your Door With Your Fingerprint

If you’re tired of worrying about forgetting your keys, give this Ultraloq Fingerprint and Touchscreen Keyless Smart Lock a try. You can store up to 95 fingerprints or enter a 4 to 8 digit code to get in. It has a long battery life, allowing you access up to 8,000 times, and is easy to setup and install without wiring or drilling.

Ultraloq UL3 Fingerprint and Touchscreen Keyless Smart Lever Door Lock (Satin Nickel) on sale for $134

What’s more, this bestselling and convenient smart lock is on sale at Amazon. While it retails for $269, you can get it for just $134 right now. That’s a 50 percent discount! Or, if you’re looking to control the lock with your smartphone, check out this Bluetooth-enabled model, which is also on sale. Go ahead and leave your keys at home, and rest easy knowing your door is secure.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.