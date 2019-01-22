Tony Romo, Who Is Apparently Psychic, Weighs In On Where Bryce Harper Will Play

Jena Greene | Reporter

There were three winners on Sunday: the Los Angeles Rams, the New England Patriots, and Tony Romo.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback called a near-perfect Patriots vs. Chiefs game, and received plenty of praise for his color commentary. Romo seemed to be predicting plays before they even happened.

And if we’re being totally honest, his performance was nothing short of impressive. On Monday morning, Romo’s ability continued to echo throughout the sets of various sports networks, with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith even calling him a “pure football genius.” (RELATED: Will An NFL Team Hire Tony Romo As Their Head Coach?)

WATCH:

So now, Tony Romo is taking his play-calling to the next level by trying to predict (or possibly sway) the outcome of major deals in other sports.

MLB free agent Bryce Harper poked fun at Romo’s ability, suggesting he could probably predict where he’ll end up next season.

And Romo took him up on the opportunity, predicting he’d sign with his home team, the Texas Rangers.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Rangers suddenly become front-runners in the hunt for Bryce Harper. And if they do, then Tony Romo needs to be preserved in a bubble forever and studied for science.

Follow Jena on Twitter

Tags : bryce harper texas rangers tony romo
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller