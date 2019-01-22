Tony Romo, Who Is Apparently Psychic, Weighs In On Where Bryce Harper Will Play

There were three winners on Sunday: the Los Angeles Rams, the New England Patriots, and Tony Romo.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback called a near-perfect Patriots vs. Chiefs game, and received plenty of praise for his color commentary. Romo seemed to be predicting plays before they even happened.

And if we’re being totally honest, his performance was nothing short of impressive. On Monday morning, Romo’s ability continued to echo throughout the sets of various sports networks, with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith even calling him a “pure football genius.” (RELATED: Will An NFL Team Hire Tony Romo As Their Head Coach?)

WATCH:

I can watch this clip of Tony Romo predicting plays from the AFC Championship ALL DAY LONG!pic.twitter.com/xKyZBSfDfX — NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) January 22, 2019

So now, Tony Romo is taking his play-calling to the next level by trying to predict (or possibly sway) the outcome of major deals in other sports.

MLB free agent Bryce Harper poked fun at Romo’s ability, suggesting he could probably predict where he’ll end up next season.

Confirmed: Just called Tony Romo to see where I’m going to play next year. #YoureAWizardTony — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 21, 2019

And Romo took him up on the opportunity, predicting he’d sign with his home team, the Texas Rangers.

Well… looks like you’ll be playing for the Texas @Rangers opening day https://t.co/xVw1LDnm18 — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) January 22, 2019

We’ll have to wait and see if the Rangers suddenly become front-runners in the hunt for Bryce Harper. And if they do, then Tony Romo needs to be preserved in a bubble forever and studied for science.

