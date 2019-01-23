NFL Draft Prospect Drew Lock Asked About Cheating On A Test In High School During Interview

Highly-touted quarterback prospect Drew Lock was asked an absurd question by an NFL team during the Senior Bowl.

According to Chase Goodbread, the former Missouri quarterback was recently asked about a “disciplinary snag” during his freshman year of high school by an unknown NFL team, and he apparently told them what they needed to know. (RELATED: Was There A Laser Pointing At Tom Brady’s Face During The Patriots Win Over The Chiefs?)

How thorough is the background dive NFL clubs do on prospects? Missouri QB Drew Lock was asked in an interview about a math test he cheated on in the 9th grade.#SeniorBowl — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 22, 2019

Bit of clarification here…

Club only knew of a disciplinary snag of some kind from 9th grade and asked Lock what it was. Lock disclosed the details. https://t.co/hnqrEhKAVQ — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 22, 2019

I love this story so much. Imagine an NFL team actually caring about a guy cheating a test in the ninth grade. That’s hilarious to me.

I want to someday be in a situation where people are asking whether or not I cheated on stuff before I even had a driver’s license. My friends, the stories I could tell, and I’m not even going to be playing in the NFL in 2019.

I suppose they just wanted to see how honest he’d be. After all, if you’re willing to lie about something from your freshman year of high school, then you’ll probably lie about just about anything else. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

Luckily for Lock, it sounds like he was pretty honest with the people asking questions.

This also reminds me of the scene in “The Goonies” when Chunk just started confessing to everything he ever did in his whole life.

I’d like to imagine Lock just spilled his guts to things the NFL team didn’t even know about.

Props to Lock for being an honest guy, and even bigger props to an NFL team for taking a deep dive into his high school career.

