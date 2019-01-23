Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber Hit Yet Another Obstacle In Their Upcoming Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are postponing their wedding — again.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 22, who are technically married on paper, are trying to plan a lavish wedding ceremony around 300 of their closest friends and family. Last week, the couple determined the ceremony would occur during the first weekend of March, the same weekend of Bieber’s birthday. (RELATED: Save The Date: Here’s When Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Getting Married)

View this post on Instagram #IconsOfTomorrow @TommyHilfiger A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Dec 1, 2018 at 2:27am PST

But new reports this week indicate the couple is having some scheduling issues, as they’ve now had to push back their wedding date for a third time. According to TMZ, some important guests to the couple had conflicts (likely since the wedding is so soon), so they’re trying to work around them.

But now that they are pushing it back again, the couple is going to do it right. They’re apparently taking their time with this one, making sure all the details are taken care of and all their guests can make it. And since they’re already married, there’s not exactly a rush.

Some of those important guests: Odell Beckham, Jr., Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott, Chris Brown and Drake. It’s a lot of A-listers, so they’re going to have to make sure this wedding counts.

We’re sure it will be nothing short of lavish. The couple’s combined net worth hovers somewhere around $270 mil.

