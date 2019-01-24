‘Glass’ Expected To Win The Weekend Box Office. ‘Serenity’ Anticipated To Not Make Much Cash

“Glass” is expected to remain at the top of the box office through the upcoming weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

Last weekend, Glass opened to $46.5 million over the long MLK weekend. The Universal and Disney release could earn as much as $20 million in its sophomore outing, particularly since there isn’t much competition. … Serenity is tracking to open to $5 million-$7 million. The neo-noir thriller, directed by Steven Knight, is from indie distributor Aviron Pictures. The film centers on a fishing boat captain (McConaughey) who is asked by his ex-wife (Hathaway) to murder her new husband.

I really don’t have much interest at all in seeing “Glass.” Maybe when it comes out on digital release, but I’m not going to rush out to see.

However, it’s clearly popular among folks. If it weren’t, then it wouldn’t have made almost $50 million last weekend. Those are some very respectable numbers.

I simply don’t understand this situation with “Serenity.” I don’t get it at all. How is a movie with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway not expected to make bank at the box office. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s Film ‘Serenity’ Doesn’t Get Great Reviews)

It makes absolutely no sense. The movie should make tons of cash on the trailers alone.

At least they’re going to get my $13 without much a fight. That’s something “Glass” won’t be able to say. I just don’t get it, but I guess we’re not supposed to understand the whole universe.

Hopefully, my expectations are met and succeeded. Making under $10 million with that kind of cash is simply unacceptable.